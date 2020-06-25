- Above is the latest edition of WWE Playlist, featuring a look at the history between The Rock and John Cena.

- Another "Superstar Picks" edition of WWE NXT UK has been announced for next Thursday on the WWE Network. NXT General Manager William Regal, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Nikki Cross will select some of their favorite WWE matches to air.

- This week's episode of The Home Game on FS1 will feature a battle of Clevelanders as The Miz goes up against former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman and College Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas.

The Home Game features host Chris Myers testing two celebrities each week in their knowledge of sports and pop culture. The show airs on Fridays at 4pm ET.