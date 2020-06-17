Some WWE employees reportedly had to wait up to three hours to undergo COVID-19 testing on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center, according to Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda.

Cassidy also noted that there have since been "multiple re-writes" to this week's WWE TV content.

As noted, WWE was set to resume tapings today after canceling them on Tuesday due to a recent positive test from a developmental talent.

PWInsider is reporting that some talent, staff and even high-level executives have yet to receive their COVID-19 results. No one is currently allowed entry into the WWE Performance Center or Full Sail University unless they return a negative test result.

On a related note, MVP took to Instagram today and posted the following video to confirm that he does not have COVID-19.

He wrote, "Aaaaaaand the results are IN!!!!! Ya man is NEGATIVE for Coviid-19!"

Stay tuned for updates. You can see MVP's full post below: