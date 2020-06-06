- The above video is the top 10 moments from this week's Friday Night SmackDown.

- Becky Lynch posted on Instagram about her, Seth Rollins, and two others dedicating their workout to George Floyd.

The workout is called "Big Floyd". Below is the photo that Becky shared:

- WWE wants to know who you think has the momentum heading into Backlash, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, or his opponent, Bobby Lashley?

The pay-per-view will take place on June 14, reportedly from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Below is the current Backlash card:

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Handicap Match for the WWE Universal Title

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Braun Strowman (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka (c)

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy