- Above is the Backlash Edition of WWE Dream Match Mania where matches are simulated on WWE 2K20. The show was hosted by Matt Camp and featured Sasha Banks and Bayley.

- In the video below, multiple Superstars were asked for their picks for Randy Orton vs. Edge at Backlash. Dolph Ziggler, Alexa Bliss, Otis, Cedric Alexander, Dana Brooke, and Tyler Breeze picked Orton. Elias and Liv went with Edge.

"I gotta go with Randy here because I know Randy is willing to do whatever it takes, and Edge is a nice guy." - @HEELZiggler@RandyOrton vs. @EdgeRatedR: WHO YOU GOT? #WWEBacklash ?? pic.twitter.com/tLp32aHZVQ — WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2020

- The IIconics will have a chance to win back their WWE Women's Tag Titles tonight when they take on the champs, Bayley / Sasha Banks, and Alexa Bliss / Nikki Cross in a triple threat match. Both Peyton Royce and Billie Kay had something to say about their match on Twitter.

"You train and you learn and you grow and you work hard and then you finally achieve what yo''ve been working for right alongside your life partner... tomorrow is our night," Kay wrote. "Oh I'm sorry, this tweet was before #WrestleMania 35. Those titles are coming back home!! #WWEBacklash"

"Sasha and Bayley jumped the line, so I guess we'll just have to take back what we made so #iiconic! #WWEBacklash," Royce added.