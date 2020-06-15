A WWE NXT developmental talent has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a statement sent to Wrestling Inc. and other media outlets, WWE stated that the talent was last on site at WWE's training facility on Tuesday, June 9. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms.

WWE noted that all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately to ensure the health and safety of the company's performers and staff.

Once the test results are in, the company plans to proceed with their normal television production schedule.

Below is the full statement from WWE Associate Medical Director Dr. Jeffrey Dugas.

"A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE's training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company's performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule."