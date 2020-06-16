There's now speculation on a possible heel turn by WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews.

Last night's RAW saw Crews pick up a win over Shelton Benjamin by using the ropes for leverage. That led to rumors on a Crews heel turn after the earlier backstage segment with MVP.

Before the match with Benjamin, MVP approached Crews backstage and offered to help take him far in the company, and to have him focused on making the right amount money for his matches. Crew said he appreciated the offer but he wasn't interested. MVP then grabbed the title belt and shoved it in Crews' chest, telling him that the only way he will keep the gold is with MVP in his corner. MVP walked off and Crews went on to defeat Benjamin.

There's also a lot of social media chatter on MVP possibly building up his stable of Superstars such as Bobby Lashley, Crews and Benjamin.

WWE released post-RAW video of MVP approaching Benjamin in the back, as seen below. Despite the non-title loss to Crews, MVP offered to get Benjamin another shot, this time for the title.

"Cheer up, man. Things aren't really as bad as they seem," MVP told Benjamin. "I can get you another shot at Apollo Crews, this tie for the United States Championship. Think it over."

MVP then walked away as Benjamin looked to be considering the offer.

Shelton tweeted on the offer and wrote, "@The305MVP very Tempting proposition"

Furthermore, MVP tweeted Instagram video from the locker room last night, as seen below. He walked into Crews' locker room and picked up the title to admire it, when Crews walked in. They had a few tense words and MVP left after saying it would be a shame if Crews lost the title.

WWE has teased a stable led by MVP ever since he was put with WWE NXT Superstars Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink on RAW for a few weeks earlier this year. There were also rumors on MVP working with Cedric Alexander and Ricochet at one point.