WWE has announced that they will adjourn their 2020 Annual Meeting for a third time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE first announced back in April that the 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting would convene and immediately adjourn on Thursday, April 16. The meeting was scheduled for Thursday, May 14 but they announced on May 8 that it would be postponed a second time until June 11. The meeting is now scheduled for Thursday, July 9 due to the COVID-19 order issued by Connecticut Governor Lamont.

As they did before, WWE noted that the July meeting may need to be adjourned to a later date.

