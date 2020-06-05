WWE has announced that they will adjourn their 2020 Annual Meeting for a third time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
WWE first announced back in April that the 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting would convene and immediately adjourn on Thursday, April 16. The meeting was scheduled for Thursday, May 14 but they announced on May 8 that it would be postponed a second time until June 11. The meeting is now scheduled for Thursday, July 9 due to the COVID-19 order issued by Connecticut Governor Lamont.
As they did before, WWE noted that the July meeting may need to be adjourned to a later date.
Below is the full announcement sent to us by WWE:
WWE® to Adjourn Annual Meeting for Third Time Due to COVID-19 Concerns
STAMFORD, Conn. - World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) today announced that for a third time it intends to convene and then immediately adjourn, its scheduled June 11, 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders until July 9, 2020 due to ongoing COVID-19 health concerns. Such date was chosen in order to conform with the Delaware General Corporation law relating to adjournments, however, the July 9th meeting may again be adjourned to a later date. To ensure the health and safety of its employees, stockholders, and others who attend the Annual Meeting, the Company will continue to carefully monitor the situation as such date approaches. The record date will remain February 20, 2020. Stockholders should comply with applicable restrictions and not attend the Annual Meeting on June 11. The Company will keep its stockholders apprised of all updates relating to the annual meeting as they become available.