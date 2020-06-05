Thursday's episode of WWE Total Bellas on E! drew 411,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show ranked #41 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is the lowest viewership of this season, and the lowest viewership since the 9th episode of season 4, which drew 395,000 viewers on March 17, 2019.

This week's show is down from last week's episode, which drew 447,000 viewers and ranked #27 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.21 rating in the key demo.

This was the 10th episode of the 5th season. You can see E!'s episode recap video above.

Hannity on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership, with 4.450 million viewers, ranking #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.40 rating in the key demo. Cuomo Prime Time on CNN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.54 rating for the #1 spot on the Cable Top 150, drawing 2.818 million viewers. Millionaire on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with 6.508 million viewers. Millionaire also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demo with a 0.8 rating.

Below is our Total Bellas Viewership Tracker for Season 5:

Episode 1: 563,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: 454,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: 461,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: 527,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: 600,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: 415,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 7: 485,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 8: 533,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: 447,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 10: 411,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 11:

Season 4 Total: 4.360 million viewers

Season 4 Average: 436,000 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 3 Total: 6.342 million viewers

Season 3 Average: 634,200 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 2 Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode (8 episodes)

Season 1 Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode (6 episodes)