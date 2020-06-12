Thursday's season 5 finale of WWE Total Bellas on E! drew 693,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show ranked #8 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is the highest viewership of this season, and the best viewership since the 7th episode of season 3, which drew 719,000 viewers on July 8, 2018.

This week's season finale is down from last week's episode, which drew 411,000 viewers and ranked #41 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.17 rating in the key demo. Last week's viewership was the lowest of the season and the lowest since the 9th episode of the 4th season, which drew 395,000 viewers on March 17, 2019.

This was the 11th and final episode of the 5th season. You can see E!'s episode recap video above.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership, with 4.360 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.39 rating in the key demo. Jersey Shore on MTV topped the night in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.45 rating for the #1 spot on the Cable Top 150, drawing just 928,000 viewers. Young Sheldon on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 5.194 million viewers. Don't on ABC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demo with a 0.8 rating, drawing 4.177 million viewers.

This season drew a total of 5.589 million viewers, for an average of 508,090 viewers per episode across 11 episodes. To compare, season 4 drew a total of 4.360 million viewers, for an average of 436,000 viewers per episode across 10 episodes. Season 3 also had 10 episodes, averaging 634,200 per show for a total of 6.342 million viewers.

Below is our Total Bellas Viewership Tracker for Season 5, along with totals:

Episode 1: 563,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: 454,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: 461,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: 527,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: 600,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: 415,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 7: 485,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 8: 533,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: 447,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 10: 411,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 11: 693,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Season 5 Total: 5.589 million viewers

Season 5 Average: 508,090 viewers per episode (11 episodes)

Season 4 Total: 4.360 million viewers

Season 4 Average: 436,000 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 3 Total: 6.342 million viewers

Season 3 Average: 634,200 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 2 Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode (8 episodes)

Season 1 Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode (6 episodes)