A Champion vs. Champion match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Tonight's RAW saw WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks challenge RAW Women's Champion Asuka to a title match at the pay-per-view. Asuka came out and accepted, but was then double teamed by Banks and her partner, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

The 2020 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view takes place on July 19 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card:

WWE Title Match

Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (c)