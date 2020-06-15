- Xavier Woods is celebrating the 5th birthday of his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel today. The gaming channel launched in June 2015 and currently has 2.18 million subscribers with 349,301,472 video views. As seen in the video above, Woods is celebrating by looking at some of the funniest and wildest moments on the channel.

- WWE Women's Tag Team and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley turns 31 years old today while former nWo member Scott Norton turns 59, former WWE Tag Team Champion Chuck Palumbo turns 49 and former WWE NXT Superstar Cezar Bononi turns 34. Also, today would have been the 58th birthday of former WCW Light Heavyweight Champion Brad Armstrong.

- WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has been announced for Tuesday's WWE Backstage episode on FS1.

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart will also be a featured guest on Tuesday's episode. Analyst CM Punk will also return to the show this week.