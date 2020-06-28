- The above video is Brie giving a tour of her upcoming newborn's nursery.
- Xavier Woods has shared who is on his wrestling Mt. Rushmore.
He wrote, "2 Cold Scorpio, Crash Holly, Syxx (specifically syxx), and Norman Smiley."
2 Cold Scorpio— Austin Creed - Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 29, 2020
Crash Holly
Syxx (specifically syxx)
Norman Smiley
- Akira Towaza took to social media to remind fans that he has been the WWE 24/7 Champion for 6 days now.
He posted a photo of himself with the caption, "I'm just letting you know. 6 days now. #WWERAW"
Towaza won the title from R-Truth on last week's episode of RAW.
I'm just letting you know.— Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) June 28, 2020
6 days now.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/MYmSIltYZ6