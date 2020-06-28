- The above video is Brie giving a tour of her upcoming newborn's nursery.

- Xavier Woods has shared who is on his wrestling Mt. Rushmore.

He wrote, "2 Cold Scorpio, Crash Holly, Syxx (specifically syxx), and Norman Smiley."

2 Cold Scorpio

Crash Holly

Syxx (specifically syxx)

Norman Smiley — Austin Creed - Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 29, 2020

- Akira Towaza took to social media to remind fans that he has been the WWE 24/7 Champion for 6 days now.

He posted a photo of himself with the caption, "I'm just letting you know. 6 days now. #WWERAW"

Towaza won the title from R-Truth on last week's episode of RAW.



