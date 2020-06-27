AEW announced seven matches for this Tuesday's Dark, including The Young Bucks going up against Peter Avalon (with Leva Bates) and Brandon Cutler. The show streams at 7 pm ET on All Elite Wrestling's YouTube channel.
Below is the full lineup:
* Young Bucks vs. Peter Avalon (with Leva Bates) and Brandon Cutler
* Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) vs. Pineapple Pete
* Ricky Starks vs. Griff Garrison
* Brandi Rhodes and Allie (with Dustin Rhodes) vs. KiLynn King and Skyler Moore
* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Low Rida and Fuego Del Sol
* Scorpio Sky vs. Brady Pierce
* Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard) vs. Max Caster
