AEW announced seven matches for this Tuesday's Dark, including The Young Bucks going up against Peter Avalon (with Leva Bates) and Brandon Cutler. The show streams at 7 pm ET on All Elite Wrestling's YouTube channel.

Below is the full lineup:

* Young Bucks vs. Peter Avalon (with Leva Bates) and Brandon Cutler

* Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) vs. Pineapple Pete

* Ricky Starks vs. Griff Garrison

* Brandi Rhodes and Allie (with Dustin Rhodes) vs. KiLynn King and Skyler Moore

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Low Rida and Fuego Del Sol

* Scorpio Sky vs. Brady Pierce

* Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard) vs. Max Caster