Matt Cardona (fka WWE's Zack Ryder) was among numerous WWE Superstars who were cut in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't keep WWE from making a strange request from the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

On Cardona and former WWE Superstar Brian Myers's (Curt Hawkins) podcast, The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, Cardona tells the story of WWE wanting to use his pool for one of their SmackDown segments.

"I'm sitting by the pool with Chelsea, and she has a weird look on her face," Cardona began. "She's checking her phone, and I'm like, 'Babe, what's up?' She's like, 'Uh, someone from WWE asked me if Otis, Mandy Rose, and a camera crew can come here to film a pool scene for SmackDown.' I was shaking in anger. Shaking in anger. You fired me, but you want to use my pool?

"I had a tweet sent, and I say this sometimes, 'Don't press send.' [Laughs] It was a 'Don't press send' tweet. I was just very, like, 'You fired me, but you want to use my pool a couple weeks later?' ... I was pissed. The fact is they didn't even ask me, they asked her!"

Cardona then told the second half of the story where Otis ended up coming over to his place anyways after Miz and Morrison — without knowing about WWE's request — asked if he could join their get together.

"I guess they were taping at the Performance Center on Monday and Tuesday, and my good friends, Morrison and The Miz, they said they were coming over," Cardona continued. "They texting me and said — 'Can I bring Otis?' So, I thought it was a rib because they knew the story. That pissed me off, too, but then sure enough, Otis shows up! It wasn't a rib. [Laughs] Listen, I don't know Otis — I know who he is, obviously, I wrestled him, believe it or not. Dude, this guy is pure entertainment gold. I fell in love with this man."

