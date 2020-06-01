- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been doing promotional work for the company the past few days. McIntyre spoke to 7 News Miami and discussed driving his wife crazy by wearing his title as a belt.

"I wear [the WWE Championship] as a belt to hold up my pants - drives my wife crazy," McIntyre said. "I try to go to the store with it, but she won't let me."

- According to North American Wrestling Rankings, when Dolph Ziggler participated in the Battle Royal on the last Friday's episode of Smackdown it was his 500th televised match as a singles competitor since November 2006, making him the first wrestler to have wrestled that many televised singles matches since that time.

Ziggler was also the first wrestler to have wrestled 400 matches as a singles competitor back on May 9, 2016. Randy Orton and The Miz are currently the only other wrestlers to have 400 or more singles matches. Please note that these records only count television and pay-per-view singles matches since November of 2006.

- Zelina Vega shared the photo below from her recent photoshoot with Daniel Forero. As noted, Vega and husband Aleister Black recently started a YouTube channel and their latest video with the couple playing Mortal Kombat 11 is available below:

John Finnegan contributed to this article.