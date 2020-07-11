- Above are the NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee's top 5 biggest NXT wins. The group included victories against: Dominik Dijakovic, Johnny Gargano, Roderick Strong, Finn Balor, and Adam Cole.

- On last night's SmackDown, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross lost to WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley in a non-title match. Afterwards, WWE cameras caught up with Cross and Bliss talking about their loss, and Cross not wanting to let it happen again when she faces WWE SmackDown Champion Bayley at Extreme Rules on June 19.

- The Palace in Auburn Hills (Michigan) was imploded yesterday, as seen in the videos below. The venue hosted numerous events for WWE, WCW, and TNA over the years. Opening in 1988 and holding its final event in 2017, the building also hosted the 1993 SummerSlam with Lex Luger defeating WWE World Heavyweight Champion Yokozuna by count-out.