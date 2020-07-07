Actor Chris Hemsworth is preparing to play WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

As we've noted, it was first revealed in February 2019 that the Thor actor would be starring as The Hulkster in a biopic on Hogan's life that will focus on his earlier career, and the rise of Hulkamania in WWE.

Hemsworth told Total Film in a new interview that the preparation for the role is "insanely physical" as he will have to put on more size than ever before.

"This movie is going to be a really fun project," he said (H/T to ComicBook.com). "As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude."

Hemsworth also said he's planning a deep dive into the wacky world of professional wrestling.

"I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I'm really looking forward to doing," he said, adding that he will have to die his hair blonde and add in some balding, plus a mustache to complete Hogan's signature look.

Hemsworth noted back in April that the project was being written but he didn't know much about it then. He also said he's fascinated by the world of pro wrestling.

Todd Phillips of The Joker is set to direct the Hogan biopic. Hogan and Eric Bischoff are executive producers on the film, which Netflix has exclusive rights to.

Stay tuned for updates on the project.

Casey Cagle contributed to this article.