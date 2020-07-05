- The above video is the newest from Rob Schamberger's Canvas 2 Canvas. Bray Wyatt is his latest subject.

- Today is Adam Cole's birthday, he turned 31. Cole also hit another milestone, he has been the NXT Champion for 400 days.

WWE NXT posted on Twitter, "400 days as champion and a birthday?! @AdamColePro has a lot to celebrate today, bay-bay. #WWENXT #WeAreNXT"

Adam Cole became the NXT Champion after defeating Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: XXV on June 1, 2019.

- WWE on Fox wants to know what is the best stipulation match in WWE.

They tweeted, "The best stipulation match in @WWE is:"

Robert Stone chimed in, "An if you lose you join the #RobertStoneBrand match."

