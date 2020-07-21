- Above is a new "Day in the Life of a WWE Star" video from Lana's personal YouTube channel. The video features a behind-the-scenes look at Lana's trip to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for a recent RAW TV taping, apparently for the June 29 episode. The video also shows husband Rusev picking her up from the airport.

- As noted, this week's WWE NXT episode will feature a "huge announcement" by NXT General Manager William Regal. WWE isn't saying much about what Regal has to reveal, but they issued the following teaser announcement on the announcement tonight:

William Regal to make huge announcement NXT General Manager William Regal is set to make a huge announcement this Wednesday night on NXT. What will Regal have to say? And what effects will his announcement have on the NXT Universe? Be sure to tune in to USA Network at 8/7 C to find out!

- WWE Producer Adam Pearce has apparently defeated the coronavirus. Pearce took to Twitter today and posted a photo showing the virus down in the ring, as he stood outside of the ring with the NWA World Heavyweight Title that he held on five occasions - once for 336 days, once for 35 days, once for 357 days, once for 252 days, and for 90 days in his last reign.

"#AndStill," Pearce captioned the photo, which you can see below.

The 2015 NWA Hall of Famer announced back on June 25 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, at the same time WWE was dealing with an outbreak within the company. Pearce will likely return to work at the WWE Performance Center soon.