AEW has announced that Chris Jericho will appear during Wednesday's Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite on TNT.

There's no word yet on what Jericho will be doing, but AEW noted that "Le Champion has something to say" during hour 1 of the show. It was also announced that he will join the commentary team for hour 2.

AEW has also announced that Allie and Brandi Rhodes will team up on Wednesday's show. There's no word yet on who The Nightmare Sisters will be wrestling.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday's special edition of Dynamite. Be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm tomorrow night.

* Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Title against FTW Champion Brian Cage

* Cody Rhodes defends the AEW TNT Title against Sonny Kiss

* The Elite vs. Jurassic Express

* FTR vs. Lucha Bros

* Brandi Rhodes and Allie vs. TBA

* Chris Jericho has something to say

