Above is the AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest (Night 1) post-show with Tony Schiavone. The AEW commentator gave his thoughts on tonight's show and answered questions from the fans.

In other AEW news, the promotion advertised the first-ever Puppy Battle Royale, which during the broadcast was said to take place after next week's Fyter Fest (Night 2). The video below just simply said "next week." No other details or context was given about the Battle Royale.

Here are the rest of the matches scheduled for next Wednesday's show:

* Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

* FTR and Young Bucks vs. The Butcher, The Blade, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr.

* Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) vs. Joey Janela

* SCU vs. Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Grayson, and Colt Cabana)

* Nyla Rose in action

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Private Party (AEW World Tag Team Championship)