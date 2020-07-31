AEW has officially announced that indie wrestling veteran Eddie Kingston has signed with the company.

"Welcome to the team #MadKing #EddieKingston is #AllElite #SignEddieKingston is now #EddieKingstonIsSigned," AEW wrote in a tweet today.

Kingston made his AEW debut last week by answering the Open Challenge by AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes. Cody won that match but Kingston received rave reviews in and out of the company.

Kingston reacted to the announcement and wrote, "The #StrayDog is off the chain."

Stay tuned for updates on Kingston's AEW status. Below are the related tweets: