As seen below, AEW star Darby Allin took to his Instagram story to reveal a new sleeve tattoo done by Caleb Morgan of the "Stygian Gallery".

The tattoo gives you an interpretation of what an x-ray of Allin's arm might look like, showing the bone.

Darby has multiple tattoos including one written across his chest that says, "Nothing is over until you're underground", and another on the back of his neck that says, "Relentless".

Allin made his return to AEW Dynamite last Wednesday, and immediately attacked Brian Cage with his skateboard. It looks as though the two AEW stars will be going into a program involving one another.

You can see an image of the tattoo below: