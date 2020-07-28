Welcome to Wrestling Inc's recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW's YouTube Channel. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda:

Excalibur and Taz welcome us to another super-sized edition of Dark. They immediately throw it down to ring announcer Justin Roberts to introduce the first matchup.

The Initiative (Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon) (w/ Leva Bates) vs. FTR

Before the match starts, the camera pans over to The Young Bucks, who are in the audience watching this match closely. Tully Blanchard is also looking on. The bell rings, Cash Wheeler and Peter Avalon begin the matchup. Avalon gets out of harm's way. Wheeler tags in Dax Harwood. Harwood keeps Avalon in a side headlock hold. Avalon rolls out and tags in Brandon Cutler. Cutler gets smashed in between FTR. Wheeler tags himself in. Cutler flies off the top rope with what looked like a palm strike. Avalon and Cutler team together with a flapjack on Wheeler. Avalon goes for a quick cover, Wheeler kicks out at 2.

Wheeler takes control of Cutler with a wristlock. He heads over to tag in Harwood. Harwood keeps the offense up for FTR when he steps in the ring. FTR snaps Cutler on the ropes. Wheeler makes his way back in as the legal man. Wheeler puts Cutler in another side headlock. Cutler rises to his feet and sends Wheeler out with a suplex. Harwood comes in for his partner now. Wheeler distracts referee Aubrey Edwards, while Wheeler smacks Cutler across the face. Leva Bates tries to step in by giving Cutler a book from the outside. Wheeler rips up the book. Cutler makes a tag to Avalon. Avalon comes flying in with a crossbody, followed by moonsault off the middle rope. Harwood sends Avalon inside out with a powerful clothesline. FTR picks up the win with a spike piledriver on Avalon.

Post-Match: FTR shakes The Young Bucks' hands before they leave.

We continue with the tag team action next!

Michael Nakazawa & Pineapple Pete vs. Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela

Sonny Kiss and Michael Nakazawa begin the match. Kiss comes in with a dropkick. Kiss locks Nakazawa in the "Kiss My Sass." Nakazawa has a bottle of oil in his hand. It spills everywhere. Joey Janela connects a double dropkick on Nakazawa and Pineapple Pete. Kiss sends Pete into the corner with an Irish Whip. Pete goes over the top and lands a midsection hit on Kiss. Pete goes for a cover, Kiss kicks out at 2. Pete locks Kiss up. Kiss flips out of a double suplex. Janela suplexes Nakazawa towards the turnbuckle. Janela lands a diving splash, but he isn't able to pick up the pinfall. Nakazawa takes off his raspberry pants and tries to shove it in Janela's face. Janela moves out of the way, and Pete gets all that stink in his face. Kiss flies off the top with a split leg drop. Kiss goes for the pin, and picks up the win!

The newly signed female talent, Abadon, makes her appearance next!

Abadon vs. Skyler Moore

Abadon rains down with numerous shots on Skyler Moore as the match begins. Moore lays in some elbow shots up until Abadon sends her on the mat with an elbow of her own. Moore capitalizes with multiple shots, followed by a DDT. Abadon rises up and twists her head, causing Moore to run out of the ring as fast as she can. Abadon catches her on the outside. Moore sends Abadon into the barricade, then back into the ring. Moore pulls through with a front face slam. But it isn't enough as Abadon kicks out at 2. Abadon smashes Moore into the mat with a full-body drop. Abadon crushes Moore and gets the victory.

Following that, we see Shawn Spears' explain the power he has since he received his black glove.

We head back to the ring for the fourth match of the evening!

Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. Shawn Dean & Will Hobbs

Stu Grayson runs right in on Shawn Dean right when the bell rings. Grayson grabs Dean, then tags in Evil Uno. Evil Uno comes in elbows Dean right on his shoulder blade. Evil Uno sends Dean over to his corner. Dean escapes with several back elbow counters on Evil Uno and Grayson. Dean's momentum wears thin after his self-dense with a suplex from Grayson. Evil Uno makes his way back in. Uno holds on to Dean as Grayson connects a big elbow drop. Evil Uno heads over to Dean's corner and takes Will Hobbs off the apron with a dropkick.

Dean shuts Uno down with a swinging neckbreaker. He follows it up with a dropkick on Grayson, who falls off the apron. Dean keeps his focus on Grayson with an over the top rope flip. Dean tags in Will Hobbs. Hobbs smashes Uno into every turnbuckle around him. Grayson rolls in and connects Knightfall on Hobbs. After taking out Dean, the Dark Order keep their hard-hitting momentum going with a Fatality on Dean. Dark Order goes for their final pin on Dean, and pick up the win.

Scorpio Sky makes his way to the ring for his singles match next!

Scorpio Sky vs. Corey Hollis

The bell rings. Both men lockup up. They reset. Corey Hollis shoots for a single leg takedown, but Scorpio Sky reverses it with a standing switch. Sky sets Hollis up with a Manhattan Drop, followed by a Russian Legsweep. Sky goes for the cover, Hollis kicks out at 2. Hollis takes Sky off of his feet with a missile dropkick. Hollis hooks Sky's leg for a pin. Sky kicks out at 2. Hollis corners Sky. Sky rolls out by sending Hollis into the corner via an Irish Whip. Hollis jumps to the middle rope and smacks Sky with a back kick. Hollis goes for another cover. Sky kicks out again. Sky with an inside hook gets countered by Hollis with a strong clothesline. Hollis heads to the top rope, Sky plays possum by putting his boots up in time before Hollis landed on top of him. Sky sends Hollis down and out with the TKO. Sky grabs the victory via pinfall.

Following that, the action continues with Kenzie Paige and Penelope Ford.

Penelope Ford (w/ Kip Sabian) vs. Kenzie Paige

Penelope Ford doesn't give Kenzie Paige a moment to show off her skills as the match begins. Ford Irish Whips Paige into the corner. Ford charges towards Paige. Paige puts her boots up in time. Paige sends Ford off her feet with a clothesline. Ford gets up and smashes Paige's face into the middle turnbuckle. Ford locks Paige up on the ropes. The referee calls for a rope break. Ford has Paige in the Camel Clutch in the center of the ring. Ford breaks the hold with a shot toward Paige's back. Ford hoists up Paige and drops her down with a gut buster. Paige, surprisingly, gets back up after that horrific gut buster. She lands a few forearm shots before Ford rocks Paige with a cutter, then a pump kick. Ford hooks Paige up with a fisherman's suplex. Paige doesn't roll out of the pinfall. Ford wins the match.

