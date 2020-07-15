Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage with Taz (AEW World Championship)

* Cody (c) vs. Sonny Kiss (AEW TNT Championship)

* Lucha Brothers vs. FTR

* The Elite (Kenny Omega and Young Bucks) vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt)

* Brandi Rhodes and Allie vs. TBA

* Chris Jericho to speak