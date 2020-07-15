Tonight's AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen episode airs on TNT from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage with Taz (AEW World Championship)

* Cody (c) vs. Sonny Kiss (AEW TNT Championship)

* Lucha Brothers vs. FTR

* The Elite (Kenny Omega and Young Bucks) vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt)

* Brandi Rhodes and Allie vs. TBA

* Chris Jericho to speak