Tonight's AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen episode airs on TNT from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Below is the current lineup:
* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage with Taz (AEW World Championship)
* Cody (c) vs. Sonny Kiss (AEW TNT Championship)
* Lucha Brothers vs. FTR
* The Elite (Kenny Omega and Young Bucks) vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt)
* Brandi Rhodes and Allie vs. TBA
* Chris Jericho to speak