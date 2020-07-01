Tonight's AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest (Night 1) episode airs on TNT from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* MJF and Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus
* Private Party (with Matt Hardy) vs. Santana and Ortiz - Chris Jericho on commentary
* Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Penelope Ford (AEW Women's World Championship)
* Cody (c) vs. Jake Hager (AEW TNT Championship)
* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Best Friends (AEW World Tag Team Championship)