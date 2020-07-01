Tonight's AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest (Night 1) episode airs on TNT from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* MJF and Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

* Private Party (with Matt Hardy) vs. Santana and Ortiz - Chris Jericho on commentary

* Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Penelope Ford (AEW Women's World Championship)

* Cody (c) vs. Jake Hager (AEW TNT Championship)

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Best Friends (AEW World Tag Team Championship)