- Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Taz holding down commentary this week.

Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara

Hager and Cassidy start off, Cassidy with his hands in his pockets and dropkicks Hager. Jericho with the blind tag, cheap shot on Cassidy and everybody jumps in the ring to brawl. Inner Circle gets sent out to the floor, Taylor flips on a bunch of them. Trent with a moonsault on the group. Couple more sloppy spots out to the floor as Marko Stunt gets involved. Cassidy looks to fly, but decides not to and puts his shades on instead. Mega hug with all his partners. Guevara leaps off the top rope, they move. Cassidy with a weak kick and then the rest of the group drops him.

After a rough start, Inner Circle finally gets some momentum as they go to work on Trent. Jericho tags in, lands some chops, but runs into a kick and Trent then lands a dropkick off the top rope. Ortiz tags in and keeps Trent grounded. Santana and then Hager get in the match to continue to beat up Trent. Luchasaurus finally gets the tag, turns Guevara inside out, knocks Jericho and Hager off the apron, double clotheslines on Ortiz and Santana. He looks to chokeslam Guevara, Hager gets in the ring and they swing away on each other.



Hager with a lariat. Cassidy gets in the ring and dropped by Santana and Ortiz. Best Friends then dispatch Ortiz and Santana. Jericho gets in there with a codebreaker on Trent. JB with a backstabber on Jericho. Guevara lands a big knee to JB, but Luchasaurus returns with a roundhouse kick on Guevara. Jericho tried to bring his baseball bat into the mix, but Cassidy throws Jericho over the barricade. Guevara reverses a chokeslam into a running knee, heads to the top rope, and Matt Hardy's music hits. Everybody looks to the stage, but Hardy climbs up on the apron from behind and shoves Guevara off the top rope. Chokeslam and a roundhouse kick to Guevara by Luchasaurus, cover, 1-2-3.

Winners: Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy via Pinfall

- Backstage, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley says he tries to stay out of people's business. If people leave him a lone, he'll leave them alone. He thought he was done with Brian Cage, then he and Starks go and beat up Darby Allin. Moxley calls Starks a "punk b----" and a bully for jumping Allin from behind. Moxley says he wants to see how they do when the odds are evened up.

Cody (c) with Arn Anderson vs. Warhorse (AEW TNT Championship)

Warhorse gets Cody to the ropes, clean break. Cody with a wristlock, Warhorse rolls and kicks out of it. Cody then throws Warhorse into the corner, goes to chop him, and gives him a pat on the chest. Warhorse with a chop to Cody's back and then chest. Cody looks for a pin, Warhorse reverses for a jackknife cover, two. Arm drag on Cody, takes him down and keeps working the arm.



Multiple reversals, Cody then bounces out to the floor for a breather and a chat with Arn. Back in the ring, headlock takedown by Cody, Warhorse gets out of it, little misdirection for a big clothesline, cover, one-count. Cody recovers and really goes to work on Warhorse, superplex, single-leg boston crab, but Warhorse gets to the ropes. Cody then looks for a figure-four, and Warhorse immediately counters it, but Cody gets to the ropes.

Warhorse with a combo of strikes, he then kicks away at a grounded Cody. Warhorse heads to the top rope, Cody goes out to the floor, Warhorse hits a double stomp on Cody's back and tosses him back in the ring. Warhorse back up top, big elbow drop, cover, two. Cody with a jackknife pin for a two-count. Cody tries for the figure-four, Warhorse with an inside craddle for two, and tries again for another two-count. Cody charges in the corner, eats a kick. Warhorse up top, leaps and lands on his feet, selling his knee injury. Cody with a low dropkick, figure-four gets locked in and Warhorse taps out.

Winner: Cody via Submission



- Post-match, Cody goes to shake hands, Warhorse tosses him aside as John Silver and Alex Reynolds run into the ring. Warhorse tries to fight them off, but gets thrown out of the ring. Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) runs out to the ring and takes out Silver and Reynolds. He then yells at the camera "I'm here!" and checks on Cody afterwards.

- Out on the stage, Tony Schiavone talks with Inner Circle. The group is in a foul mood. Chris Jericho says in two weeks there will be a rematch between him and Orange Cassidy. Sammy Guevara calls Matt Hardy a SOB and that he's not finished with him. Jericho then says next week he's going to have a debate with Cassidy and there will be a special guest moderator.

The official contract signing of FTR with a few unique stipulations and a familiar guest joined the party.



- Earlier today, FTR is looking to sign their contracts with AEW. They bring in Arn Anderson as their advisor to look things over. Tony Schiavone is the moderator for the meeting. FTR says August 12 is tag team appreciation night, hosted by FTR. Hangman Page then rolls in with some whiskey to help celebrate their signing with AEW.

Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Evil Uno and Grayson (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

Omega is out first and gets attacked by his opponent, Omega finally comes out and helps get his partner away. Page seems a little annoyed by how long it took and they talk for a moment. Uno then jumps Omega and gets to work on the champion. Young Bucks are looking on from the stands. Colt Cabana joins commentary, JR asks him if he's in Dark Order, Cabana says "I'm just hanging out right now."

Page and Omega get going again with a bunch of chops and then high-five each other, looking like they might be on the same page now. Brode Lee and Anna Jay (who looks to now be in Dark Order) are also hanging around commentary. Frankie Kazarian is in the stands watching the match. Page is beating the heck out of Grayson. Knocks him out to the floor, Page with a crossbody dive, but Uno then throws him into the ring post.



Back in the ring, Grayson takes down Page, shoulder tackle, and Dark Order running Page over right now. Page able to take in, lands a rising knee on Grayson. Uno jumps in, but takes an assisted german suplex. Omega looks for a v-trigger, Grayson moves out of the way. Omega launches Grayson and he goes up and over the corner to the floor. Uno drops Omega, gets to the top, hits a senton, cover, two. Grayson is back in there. Omega put up on Grayson's shoulder, he throws him to Uno for a powerbomb, cover, Hangman breaks it up.