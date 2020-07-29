Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Evil Uno and Grayson (AEW World Tag Team Championship)
* Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante (Non-Title Match)
* Darby Allin and Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks with Taz (Tornado Tag Match)
* Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara
* Cody (c) vs. Warhorse (AEW TNT Championship)
* MJF gives State of the Industry Address