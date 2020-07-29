Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Evil Uno and Grayson (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante (Non-Title Match)

* Darby Allin and Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks with Taz (Tornado Tag Match)

* Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara

* Cody (c) vs. Warhorse (AEW TNT Championship)

* MJF gives State of the Industry Address