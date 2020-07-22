Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak
* Taz and FTW Champion Brian Cage will appear
* Cody Rhodes defends the TNT Title against a top independent wrestler
* MJF will be in action
* Ivelisse vs. Diamante
* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Jurassic Express
* The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Young Bucks (Falls Count Anywhere Match)
* AEW World Tag Team Champion Hangman Page vs. Five (with Brodie Lee)