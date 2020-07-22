Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak

* Taz and FTW Champion Brian Cage will appear

* Cody Rhodes defends the TNT Title against a top independent wrestler

* MJF will be in action

* Ivelisse vs. Diamante

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Jurassic Express

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Young Bucks (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Hangman Page vs. Five (with Brodie Lee)