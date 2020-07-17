As previously reported, the Fight For The Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite scored a strong win over WWE NXT this past Wednesday.

Dynamite scored 788,000 viewers (+10% from last week), topping the 631,000 viewers (-17%) garnered by NXT on the USA Network by 25%. It was the best number for Dynamite since the May 27th post-Double Or Nothing episode, which featured an appearance by Mike Tyson and garnered 827,000 viewers. For NXT, it was their lowest number since the May 13th episode, and well below the 730,000 viewers they averaged in June.

AEW won every quarter hour in total viewers. The main event featuring AEW Champion Jon Moxley defending his title against Brian Cage was the highest rated quarter with 844,000 viewers, and was the first time in awhile where the main event performed the best. AEW lost viewers throughout the first hour, before finishing strong late in the show. The lowest rated quarter was the sixth with 743,000 viewers, which featured Allie & Brandi Rhodes vs. MJ Jenkins & Kenzie Paige. The second lowest was actually the Chris Jericho - Orange Cassidy segment, which garnered 765,000 viewers.

For NXT, the opening segment with the Keith Lee was the high point in the show with 693,000 viewers. Lee was also in the lowest quarter, which was the fourth that scored 608,000 viewers and featured the start of the Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic match.

AEW beat NXT by 107% in the 18-49 demo, scoring a 0.29 rating compared to NXT's 0.14. Dynamite ranked #5 in the demo for the night, while NXT came in at #49.

AEW once again won every quarter in 18-49. The Moxley vs. Cage title point was also the high point in the demo with 407,000 viewers, while the end of the FTR vs. Lucha Bros. match was the low with 372,000. The Jericho - Cassidy segment fared better in the demo than in total viewers, as it was the 5th best quarter. Jericho's segments with Cassidy have not been performing as well as Jericho's previous segments, as Jericho would routinely score the best quarters on the show.

The opening segment on NXT with the Keith Lee promo was also the highest rated in 18-49 with 208,000 viewers. The second quarter (Cameron Grimes vs. Damian Priest) and the seventh (Robert Stone segment, start of Io Shirai vs. Tegan Nox) were tied for the lowest quarters in the demo with 175,000 viewers.

In addition to ending the three week win streak of WWE NXT in total viewers, AEW won in all the other demos except for 50+, which NXT has dominated. The Male 18-34 demo was insanely one-sided, as AEW topped NXT by 1066%. In that demo, AEW had 70,000 viewers (-21.3% from last week) while NXT had only 6,000 (-87.2%).

Below are the quarter hour breakdowns from both shows, compiled by 411 Mania with data from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

AEW Dynamite:

Q1: Cody vs. Sonny Kiss – 826,000 viewers, 374,000 in 18-49

Q2: Lucha Bros vs. FTR – 788,000 viewers (down 38,000), 380,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)

Q3: End of Lucha Bros vs. FTR/Segment with FTR & The Elite – 766,000 viewers (down 22,000), 372,000 in 18-49 (down 8,000)

Q4: Chris Jericho interview/angle with Orange Cassidy – 765,000 viewers (down 1,000), 376,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)

Q5: The Elite vs. Jurassic Express – 791,000 viewers (up 26,000), 378,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

Q6: Hikaru Shida interview/Jon Moxley interview/Allie & Brandi Rhodes vs. MJ Jenkins & Kenzie Paige – 743,000 viewers (down 48,000), 373,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q7: Nyla Rose interview, start of Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage – 780,000 viewers (up 37,000), 380,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)

Q8: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage – 844,000 viewers (up 64,000), 407,000 in 18-49 (up 27,000)

WWE NXT:

Q1: Keith Lee promo – 693,000 viewers, 208,000 in 18-49

Q2: Cameron Grimes vs. Damian Priest – 620,000 viewers (down 73,000), 175,000 in 18-49 (down 33,000)

Q3: Timothy Thatcher segment/Shotzi Blackheart vs. Indi Hartwell – 625,000 viewers (up 5,000), 196,000 in 18-49 (up 21,000)

Q4: Tegan Nox interview, start of Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic – 602,000 viewers (down 23,000), 192,000 in 18-49 (down 4,000)

Q5: Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic – 608,000 viewers (up 6,000), 179,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)

Q6: Dijakovic & Karrion Kross segment/Thatcher vs. Denzel Dejournette – 641,000 viewers (up 33,000), 179,000 in 18-49 (no change)

Q7: Robert Stone segment, Io Shirai vs. Tegan Nox – 610,000 viewers (down 31,000), 175,000 in 18-49 (down 4,000)

Q8: Io Shirai vs. Tegan Nox – 652,000 viewers (up 42,000), 186,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)