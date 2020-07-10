As previously reported, night two of The Great American Bash episode of NXT topped the Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite in total viewers again this week, while Dynamite once again beat NXT in the prime 18-49 demo.

NXT drew 759,000 total viewers (-4.2% from last week), topping the 715,000 viewers (-4.4%) scored by Dynamite on TNT by 6.2%. It was the first time that NXT has beaten AEW in total viewers for three weeks in a row. For NXT, it was their third best number since both shows moved to empty-ish arena shows on March 18th, while it was the eight best for AEW in that span.

AEW won the first hour in total viewers while NXT won the second.

The Private Party vs. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page match that opened the show was the best quarter with 785,000 total viewers, while the Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy main event was the low point with 675,000 viewers. The Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole match was the most watched quarter for the show this year and averaged 922,000 viewers, beating the Jericho vs. Cassidy match by 37%. The lowest quarters were the second (end of the Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae match) and the fourth (Johnny Gargano vs. Isaiah Scott), which both averaged 681,000 viewers.

AEW drew a 0.28 rating (-3.5% from last week) in the 18-49 demographic, beating the 0.20 rating (-9%) garnered by NXT by 40%. Once again, AEW won every quarter in the 18-49 demo.

The opening AEW match, which drew the most total viewers for the show, also did the best in 18-49 with 391,000 viewers in the demo. The low point in the demo was the seventh (end of SCU vs. Dark Order & Colt Cabana and the Big Swole angle) that averaged 350,000 viewers. For NXT, the main event was the high point in 18-49 with 359,000 viewers, the best number for the show in the demo this year. The AEW main event still topped it in the demo, but only by 3,000 viewers (0.8%). The low point for NXT in 18-49 was the fourth quarter (Johnny Gargano vs. Isaiah Scott) which averaged 225,000 viewers.

NXT won the over 50 demo big, while AEW won all of the other demos.

Below are the quarter hour breakdowns from both shows, compiled by 411 Mania with data from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The quarters won by either show are highlighted in bold:

AEW Dynamite:

Q1: Private Party vs. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page – 785,000 viewers, 391,000 in 18-49

Q2: Joey Janela vs. Lance Archer – 695,000 viewers (down 90,000), 356,000 in 18-49 (down 35,000)

Q3: End of Archer vs. Janela/Darby Allin promo/Taz & Brian Cage interview – 736,000 viewers (up 41,000), 373,000 in 18-49 (up 17,000)

Q4: The Young Bucks & FTR vs. The Lucha Bros, The Butcher & The Blade – 735,000 viewers (down 1,000), 379,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)

Q5: Big Swole angle/Nyla Rose squash & promo – 705,000 viewers (down 30,000), 351,000 in 18-49 (down 28,000)

Q6: SCU vs. Dark Order & Colt Cabana – 692,000 viewers (down 13,000), 351,000 in 18-49 (no change)

Q7: End of 6-Man Tag/Big Swole Angle/Next week hype – 695,000 viewers (up 3,000), 350,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Q8: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy – 675,000 viewers (down 20,000), 362,000 in 18-49 (up 12,000)

WWE NXT:

Q1: Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae – 775,000 viewers, 235,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Yim vs. LeRae – 681,000 viewers (down 94,000), 226,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)

Q3: Bronson Reed vs. Tony Nese/Robert Stone angle – 696,000 viewers (up 15,000), 235,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)

Q4: Johnny Gargano vs. Isaiah Scott – 681,000 viewers (down 15,000), 225,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)

Q5: El Legado del Fantasma vs. Breezango & Drake Maverick – 757,000 viewers (up 76,000), 247,000 in 18-49 (up 22,000)

Q6: Mercedes Martinez vs. Santana Garrett – 741,000 viewers (down 16,000), 257,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)

Q7: Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee – 816,000 viewers (up 75,000), 312,000 in 18-49 (up 55,000)

Q8: Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee – 922,000 viewers (up 106,000), 359,000 in 18-49 (up 47,000)