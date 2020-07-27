As previously reported, AEW picked up a decisive victory over NXT last Wednesday night.

Last Wednesday's episode of Dynamite drew 845,000 viewers (+7% from last week) on TNT, topping the 615,000 viewers (-3%) garnered by NXT on the USA Network by 37%, according to Showbuzz Daily. It was the best number for Dynamite since the March 18th episode, which averaged 932,000 viewers. For NXT, it was their worst number since the May 20th episode. AEW ranked #63 in total viewership for the night, while NXT came in at #71.

NXT seemingly squandered Keith Lee relinquishing the NXT North American Championship in a short video package that opened the show. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that NXT actually opened with over a million viewers, and was down to the 600,000 range within 5 minutes.

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics posted the quarter hour numbers, which you can view below. For the second week in a row, AEW won every quarter hour in total viewers. The fourth quarter featuring The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade was the best quarter of the night, averaging 912,000 viewers. The low point was the seventh, which featured the finish to the Hangman Page vs. Five match as well as the entrances for the main event. The Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Jurassic Express main event was the second lowest with 799,000 viewers. AEW lost viewers throughout the second hour before gaining 50,000 for the final quarter.

For NXT, the fifth quarter featuring the ending of the Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Roderick Strong triple threat match was the high point with 651,000 viewers. The low point was the sixth quarter which featured the Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan match and averaged 588,000 viewers.

AEW once again dominated NXT in the key 18-49 demo, although both shows were up. AEW averaged a 0.32 rating in the demo (+10% from last week), while NXT scored a 0.17 (+21%). AEW beat NXT in the demo by 88%. AEW ranked #5 in the Cable Top 150 for the demo, while NXT ranked #35.

The Bucks vs. Butcher & Blade match topped the night in the demo as well, with 459,000 viewers. The low point was the seventh quarter (end of Hangman Page vs. Five, entrances for the main event which was also the low point in total viewers) which averaged 371,000 viewers. For NXT, the top quarter was the third which featured the Aliyah vs. Shotzi Blackheart match and averaged 233,000 viewers. The low point in the demo was the sixth quarter that averaged 197,000 viewers and featured Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan.

Below are the quarter hour breakdowns from both shows:

AEW Dynamite:

Q1: Cody vs. Eddie Kingston - 905,000 viewers, 391,000 in 18-49

Q2: Jon Moxley promo, MJF vs. Griff Garrison - 811,000 viewers (-94,000), 376,000 in 18-49 (-15,000)

Q3: Britt Baker and Taz promos, Ricky Starks & Brian Cage attack Darby Allin - 892,000 viewers (+81,000), 444,000 in 18-49 (+68,000)

Q4: Young Bucks vs. The Butch & The Blade - 912,000 (+20,000), 459,000 in 18-49 (+15,000)

Q5: Lance Archer promo, Diamante vs. Ivelisse - 887,000 (-25,000), 437,000 in 18-49 (-22,000)

Q6: Adam Page vs. Five, Brodie Lee promo - 806,000 (-81,000), 404,000 in 18-49 (-33,000)

Q7: Page vs. Five ending, Main event entrances - 749,000 (-57,000), 371,000 in 18-49 (-33,000)

Q8: Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Jurassic Express - 799,000 (+50,000), 393,000 in 18-49 (+22,000)

WWE NXT:

Q1: 633,000, 199,000 in 18-49 - William Regal and Keith Lee promos, Dexter Lumis vs. Killian Dain

Q2: 602,000 (-31,000), 221,000 in 18-49 (+22,000) - Ever-Rise vs. Breezango

Q3: 632,000 (+30,000), 233,000 in 18-49 (+12,000) - Aliyah vs. Shotzi Blackheart

Q4: 616,000 (-16,000), 225,000 in 18-49 (-8,000) - Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Roderick Strong

Q5: 651,000 (+35,000), 228,000 in 18-49 (+3,000) - Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Roderick Strong finish

Q6: 588,000 (-63,000), 197,000 in 18-49 (-31,000) - Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan

Q7: 599,000 (+11,000), 216,000 in 18-49. (+19,000) - Robert Stone backstage segment with Martinez & Aliyah, Finn Balor promo, Main event entrances

Q8: 602,000 (+3,000), 232,000 in 18-49 (+16,000) - Dominik Dijakovic vs. Karrion Kross