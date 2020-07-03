As previously reported, The Great American Bash episode of NXT topped the Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite in total viewers this week, while Dynamite beat NXT in the prime 18-49 demo.

NXT drew 792,000 total viewers (+1% from last week), topping the 748,000 viewers (+18%) scored by Dynamite on TNT by 6%. For NXT, it was their best number since moving to empty-ish arena shows on March 18th and second best of the year. For AEW, despite the hype for the show, it was only their fifth best number since March 18th and sixteenth best of the year.

AEW drew a 0.29 rating (+32% from last week) in the 18-49 demographic, beating the 0.22 rating (+16%) garnered by NXT by 32%. AEW has dominated the demo since the two shows started going head-to-head last October, but the margin this week was the second smallest since March 18th, with only last week having a smaller margin. It was tied with one other episode for the fourth best rating in the demo since March 18th and 14th for the year. For NXT, the 0.22 rating in the demo was the best since March 18th and tied with two other shows for the fourth best number this year.

NXT won the first two quarters in total viewers, as well as the final three. NXT dropped in the first three quarters before rebounding and gaining in every quarter after. AEW's best quarter was the first and then lost viewers for most of the quarters with the exception of the third and fifth. The Sasha Banks vs. Io Shirai NXT main event drew the most viewers with 900,000, while the AEW main event between Kenny Omega & Hangman Page drew the worst with 645,000 viewers, so NXT won the final quarter by 40%. The high point for AEW was the fifth quarter which had the end of the Cody vs. Jake Hager match along with the start of the Private Party vs. Santana & Ortiz match that garnered 814,000 viewers.

AEW won every quarter in the 18-49 demo. The opening match featuring Jurassic Express vs. MJF & Wardlow did the best in the demo with 425,000 viewers, while the start of the Banks vs. Io match in the seventh quarter did the worst with 269,000 viewers. However the final quarter of NXT featuring the rest of the Banks vs. Io match was the high point for NXT, scoring 309,000 viewers in 18-49. Omega & Hangman vs. The Best Friends was the low point in 18-49 for AEW with 316,000 viewers, however it still managed to beat the NXT main event by 7,000 viewers (2%).

Below are the quarter hour breakdowns from both shows, compiled by 411 Mania with data from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The quarters won by either show are highlighted in bold:

AEW Dynamite:

Q1: Jurassic Express vs. MJF & Wardlow – 799,000 viewers, 425,000 in 18-49

Q2: Lance Archer/Joey Janela brawl, promo package, start of Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford – 727,000 viewers (down 72,000), 378,000 in 18-49 (down 47,000)

Q3: Shida vs. Ford – 787,000 viewers (up 60,000), 377,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Q4: Cody vs. Jake Hager – 783,000 viewers (down 4,000), 384,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)

Q5: End of Cody vs. Hager/Darby Allin promo/start of Private Party vs. Santana & Ortiz – 814,000 viewers (up 31,000), 403,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)

Q6: End of Private Party vs. Santana & Ortiz/Chris Jericho & Orange Cassidy brawl – 724,000 viewers (down 90,000), 358,000 in 18-49 (down 45,000)

Q7: Next week hype/start of main event – 709,000 viewers (down 15,000), 333,000 in 18-49 (down 25,000)

Q8: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Best Friends – 645,000 viewers (down 64,000), 316,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)

WWE NXT:

Q1: Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox – 839,000 viewers, 287,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of 4-Way/Damian Priest interview – 788,000 viewers (down 51,000), 297,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)

Q3: Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan – 702,000 viewers (down 86,000), 277,000 in 18-49 (down 20,000)

Q4: Rhea Ripley vs. Robert Stone & Aliyah – 764,000 viewers (up 62,000), 284,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)

Q5: Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis – 776,000 viewers (up 12,000), 276,000 in 18-49 (down 8,000)

Q6: End of Strong vs. Lumis/Adam Cole and Keith Lee video – 784,000 viewers (up 8,000), 275,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Q7: Start of Sasha Banks vs. Io Shirai – 782,000 viewers (down 2,000), 269,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Q8: Sasha Banks vs. Io Shirai – 900,000 viewers (up 118,000), 309,000 in 18-49 (up 49,000)