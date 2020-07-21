AEW World Champion Jon Moxley stopped by on the Dan Le Batard Show where he hyped up this week's episode of Dynamite.

This week, Moxley has been announced for a promo, and he has been called out by MJF on Twitter recently as well.

While hyping up AEW and Dynamite, Moxley teased that a big surprise will be coming on tomorrow's episode of Dynamite that made him "exceedingly happy." He said it would be a big surprise for hardcore wrestling fans but should be exciting for casual viewers as well.

"I'm not gonna spoil it," Moxley prefaced. "I will tell you. I'll give you this information. Tomorrow night on Dynamite, there will be a big surprise. One that made me exceedingly happy.

"Especially for the more hardcore fans who kind of follow the scene around the world, you're gonna get a big surprise, and even for casual fans or first time viewers, it will be an absolute treat to watch."

Below is the line-up for this week's Dynamite:

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak

* Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy

* The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade in a Falls Count Anywhere match

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Hangman Page vs. Five from the Dark Order

* Taz and FTW Champion Brian Cage will appear

* TNT Champion Cody Rhodes defends the title

* MJF will be in action

* Ivelisse vs. Diamante

