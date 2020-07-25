AJ Lee has certainly been keeping busy during her post-WWE career.

Partnering up with actress Aimee Garcia, perhaps best known for roles in Dexter and Lucifer, to first co-author a comic book series based upon the Netflix series GLOW. The series, which also features AEW and Nightmare Collective alumni Awesome Kong, was said to be something both Garcia and Lee were huge fans of prior to the partnership.

Now it seems they have decided to take that business partnership another step further based upon a recent Instagram post from the former WWE superstar.



Announcing the launch of Scrappy Heart Productions. AJ Mendez, as she is known when not in the ring, was ecstatic to continue working with Aimee Garcia.

"So proud to share @aimeegarcia4realz and I have founded @scrappyheartproductions !" the former wrestler stated in the post before explaining their message. "We hear you. We see you. We will tell your story. We may use lots of curse words.

Although Lee has previously decided about the possibility of coming out of retirement, it seems that, at least for the time being, she and Garcia will be a tag team of a different kind. And that very well may include working a schedule that may rival her days on the road in WWE. Hopefully, that leads to similar success and some exciting content to come.

A "content company" by their own definition, there seems to be a broad focus upon different potential forms of media and work they will be tackling including an upcoming project "East Side Saints" that will be another comic book joint effort between the new partners. More information on what to expect from this dynamic duo and their production company going forward can be found on their website, www.ScrappyHeartProductions.com.