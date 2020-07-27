As seen in the video below, WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles sat down to speak with BT Sport about what his fantasy season might look like up until WrestleMania 37.

Styles chose what his dream matches would be for this season's SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania 37. When it comes to SummerSlam, AJ is hoping for a huge career vs. career match against the Undertaker with the Intercontinental Title on the line as an added bonus.

"I'm the IC champ - Undertaker has never been the IC champ. I'll put it on the line against [Undertaker] and if you can friggin beat me, I'll leave the WWE forever," AJ said. "But if I win, you leave. There, there's the story behind that one.

"I want the Undertaker at SummerSlam because he hasn't come to me and said, 'I'm done, I'm retired.' He just said it on TV, but he said that if Vince needed him, he'd be there. I'm just saying," AJ added.

Styles has high aspirations for the Rumble, as well. Although he unfortunately separated his shoulder while taking a spear from Edge at this year's Rumble, he hopes to be the last man standing in 2021.

"I've got to be in the Royal Rumble, man, I've got to win this thing. There's something that I need to do. I haven't done that yet," AJ explained. "Last time I was in it, I separated my shoulder. So I've not done so well, but I need to do this. I need to be in this match."

Lastly, AJ chose the individual he would like to go one-on-one with at "The Grandest Stage Of Them All". AJ wasn't quick with his answer, but he believes that a rough match with Drew McIntyre would be entertaining for the fans.

"Drew McIntyre would definitely be fun. It would definitely be fun to get in the ring with someone like that, with someone who understands who they are and understands what AJ Styles has got to do to beat someone like Drew McIntyre," AJ said.

"It would definitely be different, and it would be fun too. It would be hard-hitting, there's no doubt about that," he continued. "I guarantee you that it would be hard-hitting. So yeah, how about Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania?"

Drew actually mentioned Styles as one of his dream opponents when interviewing with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling earlier this year. He agrees that a match between the two stars would be something "phenomenal".

"He came to WWE when I was outside the company with the same company he was with, and then I came back to WWE (but) we're both on different shows. So we kept on like passing ships in the night," Drew said.

"We never really had that opportunity to have a singles match, and we made a triple threat one time with himself, myself and Randy Orton. Which, the match was awesome, and I know if myself and AJ got the chance to go out there, not only would it be like awesome story wise but, obviously, the matches would be phenomenal."

You can see AJ's interview in the clip below: