AJ Styles recently did an interview with the SunSport.

AJ spoke about WWE's record low ratings lately. He believes that Roman Reigns returning to WWE would help turn things around, calling Reigns one of the WWE's biggest stars. As we noted, RAW drew its lowest ratings ever this week.



"You can't deny the fact that Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in WWE," admitted Styles. "He's WWE. I mean, he's the guy. So to get him back could be a big help."

AJ Styles also gives Roman Reigns credit for his success in WWE. He explained how he was an 'indie darling' and Reigns was a big star, but not every fan liked him, so it helped AJ get over with the WWE crowd.

"You have this indie guy in 2016," he explained. "This guy from Japan just walked right in there and step in the ring with Roman Reigns. Now the perfect scenario was in place because not everybody loved Roman. Now he is definitely one of the biggest stars but not everyone loved Roman then and so you have this indie darling, right?"

"And it was like, oh, they made it easy for me to be in there with Roman, because Roman is such a huge star. It only got better from there when I had the opportunity to get in the ring with Roman, one of the pay per views, actually a couple of pay per views I think. When I've got a title opportunity, it was against Roman Reigns. Unbelievable match. I've watched it back. Wow. I can't believe we did all this stuff that was really good. So, yeah, Roman Reigns is a big part of the reason why my career's where it's at."

Roman Reigns has been gone since mid-March due to the coronavirus and the birth of his twin boys.