As noted, WWE has reportedly been seeking an outdoor location in the Northeast part of the country to host this year's SummerSlam event. The goal is to switch things up from the typical setting of the performance center in Orlando and do something "wacky", and to also bring in a limited number of fans to the show.

According to @Wrestlevotes, WWE has yet to find a state that is interested in allowing the SummerSlam plans to come together.

WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles took to his Twitch stream last night to comment on the reports saying WWE is hunting for an outdoor SummerSlam location. Styles is under the impression that all of WWE's content will be produced from the Performance Center until 2021.

"I have no idea what's going on with SummerSlam or where it's gonna be, if it's going to be at the PC or if we're actually going to get to do this," Styles explained. "If I'm a betting man, I bet that we don't do anything until 2021 outside the Performance Center. I could be wrong; I hope I'm wrong, but just based on everything and how everything is going on, it would surprise me if we did."

Styles also took some time during the stream to talk about his match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36. Although their "Boneyard Match" was praised by most critics and fans, AJ was disappointed that he wasn't in an arena setting where he could show off his new gear and mask.

"I've got one [mask] that I'd really like to use here in WWE. Oh, I had the perfect one. It was going to be great against The Undertaker, but we know how that ended," AJ said. "We didn't get the opportunity to do something like that because of the change.

"You know, there were no big entrances, right? That was what we missed about WrestleMania were those entrances, and those outfits," AJ added. "I mean, everybody does their thing for it. You get new gear and it's strictly for WrestleMania. It's a big deal and, man, those entrances are awesome. I was hoping to have a great one this one, but I will not tell you what it was."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Twitch with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.