WWE announced Alexa Bliss will host A Moment of Bliss on this Friday's SmackDown with a mystery guest. Bliss' tag partner, Nikki Cross, is set to take on WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at this Sunday's The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules.

Also happening at the upcoming PPV is a Wyatt Swamp Match between WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. On Friday, a brand new Firefly Fun House will be shown as Wyatt gets ready for his match.

Below is the updated SmackDown lineup:

* AJ Styles (c) vs. Matt Riddle (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

* A Moment of Bliss with a mystery guest

* All-new episode of Firefly Fun House

A stop at The #FireflyFunHouse on the way to the Swamp...@WWEBrayWyatt returns to #SmackDown 2?? nights before The Horror Show at #ExtremeRules! https://t.co/IXTqx6RAhR — WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2020