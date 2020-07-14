Alexa Bliss announced on social media that she joined Cameo. Cameo lets fans book a personalized video shout-out from their favorite talent.

She tweeted, "I'm on cameo y'all! https://cameo.com/alexabliss33"

A fan even asked Alexa if Larry-Steve (Alexa's pet pig) would be in any of the Cameo videos.

"If you want larry you'll get Larry," Bliss responded.

For those who are interested in getting a Cameo from Alexa Bliss, the price is $399.

Alexa Bliss isn't the only WWE star to have a Cameo account. She joins other current stars like Peyton Royce, Matt Riddle, Dominik Dijakovic, Sonya Deville, Bobby Fish, Bianca Belair, and Kevin Owens.

Below you can read her announcement and reply: