- Above, Alexa Bliss appeared on Dead Meat to talk about her favorite scary movie: The Shining. Bliss goes in-depth about some of her favorite scenes, and spoke about other horror movies.

- WWE posted a funny compilation of Big E making it a habit of throwing his coat (or pancakes) at Corey Graves whenever he gets the opportunity. At last night's SmackDown, Matt Riddle launched one of his flip-flops at King Corbin and Graves reacted hilariously.

- Today, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar is not only celebrating the Fourth of July, but also 20 years in pro wrestling.

"I was born to carry on with the beautiful and historic tradition of Lucha Libre," Santos wrote. "Today, as we celebrate the the birth of the place I call home now, I too, celebrate my 20th anniversary being...#elLegadoDelFantasma. 'asn't easy, but surely it was worth it... #4thofJuly2020"