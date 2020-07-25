The former President of WCW, Eric Bischoff, took to social media and retweeted an image showing him interviewing Alundra Blayze and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin ("Madusa" and "Stunning" Steve Austin at the time).

The picture was captioned with the words, "Pure talent!!" and tagged everyone involved.

"Right? And I was so happy to give them a rub to help their struggling careers," Eric replied.

Blayze noticed Bischoff's tweet and decided to call him out for the "fraction" of what he paid the male talent in WCW. She notes that she was a great talent and better than just a leg drop.

"Fact...A rub? I helped you earn the millions you did while you paid me a fraction of what you paid the boys. There is your TRUE RUB! I am NOT TAKING Any more bulls--t from the past bulls--t. Truth is truth. And I was a damn good talent. (Toot toot) Face with tears of joy. Better than just a leg drop!" Blayze wrote.

"Money talks. The rest? Whatever gets you through your day," Eric responded.

As noted in October of last year, Bischoff was released from WWE as the SmackDown Executive Director and replaced by Bruce Prichard. He has decades of work behind him in the pro wrestling industry in companies like WCW, WWE, TNA/Impact Wrestling.

Alundra Blayze was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. She was a three-time WWF Women's Champion. While she was in WCW as "Madusa", she was the first woman to win the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

You can see the full tweets below:

Right? And I was so happy to give them a rub to help their struggling careers. https://t.co/ojsfunzxS4 — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) July 24, 2020

Fact...A rub? I helped you earn the millions you did while you paid me a fraction of what you paid the boys. There is your TRUE RUB! I am NOT TAKING Any more bulls--t from the past bulls--t. Truth is truth. And I was a damn good talent. (Toot toot) ??Better than just a leg drop! https://t.co/P8HwGhqQeP — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) July 24, 2020