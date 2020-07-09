WWE star Angelo Dawkins announced today the birth of his first child.

Dawkins tweeted several photos with the caption, "Welcome to the fam lil homie #fatherhood"

WWE, Renee Young, Josiah Williams, and David Otunga were just a few who congratulated the new parents.

Wrestling Inc. sends congratulations to Angelo and his wife on their new addition to the family!

Below are the photos that Dawkins tweeted:

Welcome to the fam lil homie #fatherhood pic.twitter.com/fxLnuG0Ixe — Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) July 9, 2020

Congratulations!!! ?? — David Otunga (@DavidOtunga) July 9, 2020