WWE star Angelo Dawkins announced today the birth of his first child.
Dawkins tweeted several photos with the caption, "Welcome to the fam lil homie #fatherhood"
WWE, Renee Young, Josiah Williams, and David Otunga were just a few who congratulated the new parents.
Wrestling Inc. sends congratulations to Angelo and his wife on their new addition to the family!
Below are the photos that Dawkins tweeted:
Welcome to the fam lil homie #fatherhood pic.twitter.com/fxLnuG0Ixe— Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) July 9, 2020
Congratulations!!! ??— David Otunga (@DavidOtunga) July 9, 2020
Congrats to you and your lady! Welcome to the world, lil fam!— Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams) July 9, 2020
Congrats!!— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 9, 2020
Congratulations fam!! ???? https://t.co/5JCdrXyXbW— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2020