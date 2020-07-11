On the latest episode of the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson answered some fan questions regarding meeting Donald Trump, The Big Show vs. Floyd Mayweather, and Randy Orton being the top heel in the wrestling business. Anderson also answered a question regarding which icon would've been most likely to jump to the other company during the Monday Night Wars, Sting to WWE or The Undertaker to WCW?

"I know Taker's loyalty to Vince, and I know Sting took a lot of pride in being the guy that never left," Anderson said. "I want to say under the right financial circumstances and the right conversation between Vince and Sting, Sting would have probably been coaxed. If his confidence would have been that he would be treated properly, pushed properly, not as one of those WCW guys, but just like every other piece of talent."

Sting first showed his face in a WWE ring at Survivor Series 2014 when he attacked Triple H and cost Team Authority a significant match against Team Cena. It took Sting 29 years since he debuted in professional wrestling to make the leap to WWE and when he did arrive, many questioned his booking, as he never won any of his major feuds. As for the Undertaker, he's spent 33 years being one of the greatest performers of all time for the WWE and has never wavered once about leaving the company.

Anderson continued to mention how Taker could never leave, and that Sting would've been the more likely of the two to depart if he had to pick one.

"I don't ever see Taker leaving Vince, ever. I think Sting would've been the guy possibly under the right circumstances to switch companies," Arn said.

Recently on his docuseries "The Last Ride", Taker addressed whether he was retired from pro-wrestling and whether he would be okay with his career ending following his Boneyard Match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Taker reportedly signed a 15 year deal back in early 2019, which will make him a lifer with the company and expand on his role outside of the wrestling ring.

