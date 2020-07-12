In this week's episode of the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson answered fan questions about Undertaker in WCW, Sting in WWF, the TNT championship, and meeting Donald Trump. Anderson also talked about Randy Orton and how he's one of the best wrestlers in the world at what he does, being a heel.



"When he's a heel and allowed to get heat, he's the best heel in the business," Anderson said. "Once Randy starts getting heat, you feel that. It's an old school, straight forward beat down.



"He's just so smooth in the ring, and that RKO out of nowhere, no matter how much heat he may have had through the course of that match, you get a babyface pop. That's what Randy bring to the table."



Orton has spent over 18 years being one of the top stars in the entire company, and is known for being a heel. Some of his infamous feuds included being the Legend Killer and facing Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H and John Cena. Anderson talked about Randy's look and how he can switch from face to heel and get the correct reactions from the crowd.



"He just has that look, like a guy who would reach over and bite your nose off. He's an excellent heel but when he gets forced into a babyface role, Randy will tell you he's not as comfortable, he's a much better heel."



On this past episode of Monday Night Raw, Orton teamed with Andrade and Angel Garza to face The Big Show and The Viking Raiders. The Orton and Big Show feud looks like it will get settled at "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" but there's no official word on a match yet.

