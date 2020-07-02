During a recent episode of the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson discussed Mike Tyson recently being featured on AEW multiple times. Double A provided his thoughts on what Tyson brings to the company.

"I loved it," Anderson said. "It's a proven fact that athletes are all marks for each other. I can respect somebody that can do something I know without a shadow of a doubt, even if you backed up $5 million in front of me, I could not do that."

"Mike Tyson is one of those guys that for most of his career and I'm sure, he decided he was ready to quit long before he got beat. Had he just quit when he wanted to, he probably would've never gotten beat. He's just a beast. I'm a huge Mike Tyson fan. You're talking about a vicious son of a gun."

The Four Horsemen and Mike Tyson were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012. Anderson said that on the first day Tyson came to AEW, Tyson was excited to see Arn for the first time in 8 years. Anderson also described how crazy it is for Tyson to have been in AEW.

"It just goes to show you how Tony Khan is willing to give the audience something special during these trying times when the audience can't be with us," Anderson said. "It was just awesome having Mike there and it was good to see him."

Throughout the podcast, Anderson was asked numerous questions from fans about different people and points in his career. Anderson was asked about who was the one person who blew his mind the most to meet and made him stop and take a second.

"Muhammad Ali," Anderson said. "He was the greatest showman of all time. You can say Ric [Flair] was, but now Ali after all the show ended he had to slug it out with killers. He had to go out and produce for all that rhetoric to matter."

Arn noted how he met Ali at a WCW show in Detroit and tried to get his autograph.

"He looked up and saw I was standing in line and had a pen, come to find out he knew who I was," Anderson recalled. "He looked back up at me and motioned to come on up. I hated to jump the line but when he's motioning that you come on up. He came out of his chair and shook my hand and he said 'How are you doing champ?' to me. It was one of those frozen in time moments."

