WWE has announced that Asuka will be on Monday's RAW episode.

The Empress of Tomorrow will be there to react to last week's RAW Women's Title loss to WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks, and to get payback for the career-ending attack on Kairi Sane.

It was also announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be on Monday's RAW. McIntyre will be there to address last Monday's RKO outta nowhere by Randy Orton, who he will defend against at SummerSlam on August 23.

Above is a new promo on Asuka and McIntyre for Monday's RAW on the USA Network, and below is WWE's full announcement: