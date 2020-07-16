On this past Monday's RAW Talk, WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka and Kairi Sane talked about wanting to have a match against each at some point.

"If you want that match, I'm ready for...Asuka!" Sane said.

"I want to face you!," Asuka responded after they hugged.

"Please! That is my dream," an emotional Sane responded.

Asuka has since spoken with talkSPORT about her comments and said she'd like to face her tag partner after she's done with Sasha Banks at this Sunday's The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules.

"Kairi is very, very special to me," Asuka said. "She brings out the best in me and I love being around her. When I am finished with Sasha, I want to face Kairi next! Kairi and I have never faced each other in WWE or in Japan or anywhere else, ever! So that match would be really special."

As noted, Sane is reportedly thinking of returning to Japan to be with her husband, possibly retiring in a year after wrestling in Japan. WWE has reportedly planned on making one more offer to keep her in the company.

If she does decide to leave, fans may see a storyline that will write Sane off TV. Sane returned to WWE TV on this past Monday's RAW after being out since early June.