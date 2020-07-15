WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka was on a international media call earlier today as she gets ready to defend her title against Sasha Banks at this Sunday's Extreme Rules.

As noted, WWE is celebrating Women's Evolution this week. GiveMeSport was on the call and reported Asuka was excited for the "second phase of the evolution," hoping to see another Evolution PPV down the road. The first one took place in October of 2018 with Ronda Rousey defeating Nikki Bella in the main event.

If a second event did take place, Asuka was asked who she'd like to go against in the ring and the champion picked Rhea Ripley.

"Interesting. I've always wanted to face @WWEAsuka," Ripley wrote in a retweet of Auska's comments.

The two have crossed paths only once in WWE at last year's Survivor Series in a RAW vs. SmackDown vs. NXT Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match. Asuka was on Team RAW, but Ripley, Io Shirai, and Candice LeRae were the last remaining to give NXT the victory.